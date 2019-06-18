Anand Pandit’s much-awaited film ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, directed by Rumi Jaffrey has wrapped its shoot!

Due to efficient planning and a strategic shoot schedule spearheaded by the makers, the film has completed its shoot in advance, with the post production stage to begin. The film has already piqued our curiosity with an innovative look of Big B which was revealed on social media.

‘Chehre’ is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘Satyamev Jayate, ‘Bazaar’, and the recent blockbuster ‘Total Dhamaal’.

“Yes, we have finished our shoot four days earlier than the date we had planned for. It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post production and the release! Producer Anand Pandit says.”

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Annu Kapoor. ‘Chehre’ is set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.