Recently, a 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for harassing, stalking and attempting to extort money from a 28-year-old radio jockey of Mumbai. The police have booked the accused under the cyber crime case. According to police, the accused who met the woman around a year ago on a marriage portal and from there they exchanged their number and started chatting.

Police said, the accused who is married used to harass women on matrimonial websites by changing his name and taking financial help from them. Later, he used to flee with their money. Also, he used to harass women if they denied to give him money. In this way, the man targeted 50 to 55 women among which four are from Maharashtra.

As per a police report on November 11, the victim lodged a complaint against the accused at the police station. The police have registered a case of stalking, harassment and criminal intimidation. The woman said in her complaint that the accused introduced himself as a businessman from the Chennai.

After exchanging the number, the accused suddenly one day started demanding money from her and also asked about her bank account details. However, when she refused to give him what he had asked for, the accused then started harassing her with multiple messages and emails. Not only this, he threatened to morph her pictures and post them on social media. After that the victim approached the police and told them all about it.

Inspector Pramod Khopikar said that they formed a team and went on to trace the accused to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Initially, the officers posed as a delivery boy and reached to the application-based cab company where the accused worked. “Once we were sure that he was staying in the house, we sent a team, arrested him and brought him back to Mumbai on Tuesday,” Khopikar added.