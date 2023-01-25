Anil Antony quits Congress citing threats after opposing BBC documentary; oppn calls it “correct decision”

Day after opposing the much in talks BBC documentary, Anil Antony, son of former defence minister AK Antony on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party citing threats and abuses hurdled on him on social media platforms.

On Anil’s resignation, Shashi Tharoor while speaking to ANI said he had not spoken to Anil and the issue was not discussed between them. “But he is capable of speaking for himself”.

“How can a BBC documentary affect the sovereignty of our nation? The ban is an overreaction and unnecessary by the Centre. We are a strong country. We could have ignored this. Our sovereignty and national security is not something that can be easily affected by a documentary,” Tharoor further added.

Earlier in the day, Anil Antony had tweeted saying. “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. (sic)”

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Expressing his views and opposing the BBC documentary, Anil had earlier said, “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in placing views of BBC, a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw.”

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

Congress leader MP Behanan Benny said, “He is an independent man. Congress party has always supported him.

Speaking about the alleged threats Anil is receiving, Benny said, “We have not heard of any such threats given to Anil, and I believe no Congress member is part of it.”

Some BJP leaders expressed their view over Anil’s resignation, calling it a correct decision said:

BJP Yuva Morcha Kerala state president, CR Praphulkrishnan said, “He is free to express his opinion and his vision towards the country and we are happy that he is in favour of the government’s decision of banning the BBC documentary, and we expect more people to be part of it.”

“The stand which Anil Antony took was a correct decision and he has proved that regardless of political issues with the opposition he has chosen country as a priority,” said BJP MP K P Suresh.

BJP leader Jiji Joseph said, “Congress culture is always supporting Anti-national elements in India and this is why their party members are threatening and abusing Anil on social media.”