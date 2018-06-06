On the third anniversary of the film, Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share his desire for the reunion of ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ cast.

The star took to Twitter, writing, “Amazing cast, story & crew #DilDhadakneDo was much more than this, it was a film about family, love and everything in between! One of my favourite looks of all times has to be Kamal! I can’t believe it’s been 3 years already! Need to have a reunion! #3yearsofDDD.”

Anil Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming thriller ‘Race 3’ with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ also starred Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was based on life-changing experiences of a family.