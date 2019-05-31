UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Anita Bhatia as the Deputy Executive Director in the global body’s agency focused on women empowerment and gender equality.

Indian-origin Anita Bhatia is a veteran in strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation and management. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Calcutta University, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Yale University and a Juris Doctor in Law from Georgetown University.

She has been appointed the Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships, a statement from the UN Spokesperson’s Office and UN Women said Thursday.

It is remarkable that she has had a distinguished career at the World Bank Group, serving in various senior leadership and management positions, both at the headquarters and in the field. Anita Bhatia has extensive experience in the area of strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation and management. Veteran Indian diplomat and a gender equality champion Lakshmi Puri had previously served as the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women.

This key appointment comes less than a week after Antonio Guterres appointed decorated Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar as his new Force Commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan.