Kisan Baburao “Anna” Hazare is an Indian social activist who led movements to promote rural development, increase government transparency, and investigate and punish corruption in public life, was awarded the Newsmakers Achievement Award 2021 for Best Social Activist (Lifetime) at Ralegan-Siddhi in a very private event on 31st May. Shri Anna Hazare Ji received this award from Vaidehi Taman, Editor-in-Chief of Afternoon Voice.

While receiving the award, Anna said, “I have a room full of awards and appreciations with me. The true award for me is awareness in people about the cause I am fighting for. I have a lot of expectation from the youth of India that they will fight against the corruption and injustice.”