Annamalai Steps Down as BJP Election In-Charge, Cites Father's Health 2

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has decided to step down from his role as election in-charge for six Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing his father’s health condition.

Speaking to the media on February 3, Annamalai said he had informed the party’s state leadership of his decision and requested to be relieved of the responsibility.

“I have conveyed my inability to continue as I need to be with my father, who is undergoing dialysis. Taking care of him is my foremost duty,” he said, adding that he had requested the BJP leadership, including Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, to reassign the constituencies entrusted to him.

Annamalai said his decision was driven purely by personal reasons and expressed hope that the party would understand his situation and make alternative arrangements.

He had been appointed as election in-charge for the Singanallur, Virugambakkam (Chennai), Karaikudi, Srivaikuntam, Madurai (South) and Padmanabhapuram (Kanniyakumari) Assembly constituencies as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s preparations for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.