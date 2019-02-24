After several rejections, walk-in auditions and a six-year-long wait for his chance in the spotlight, Siddhant Chaturvedi, the breakout star of Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”, is exactly where he always wanted to be.

As MC Sher, a sympathetic mentor to Ranveer Singh’s budding rapper Murad, Siddhant has won over critics and the audiences with his charismatic screen presence and confident acting.

The 25-year-old actor, who studied to become a chartered accountant like his father but left it midway to pursue a career in Bollywood, says he started trying his luck at the age of 19.

“I struggled for six years and there were many rejections and low points along the way. I started from the bottom. But I always had this raging ambition to go out there and prove myself with that one perfect opportunity.

“I always used to think ‘ki apna time kab ayega’. And as luck would have it, Zoya had been looking for MC Sher for a year and I happened to be there at the right time,” Siddhant told in an interview.

He further says there were offers along the way but he did not want to do something for money.