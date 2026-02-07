App-Based Cab, Auto Drivers Stage Nationwide One-Day Strike Over Bike Taxis, Fare Issues 2

Drivers of app-based taxis and autorickshaws across the country observed a one-day nationwide strike on Saturday to press for a ban on allegedly illegal bike taxi services and to highlight multiple long-pending grievances, including concerns over fare policies and mandatory panic button installations.

The protest was called by labour unions representing gig workers, with Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha leader Dr Keshav Kshirsagar saying the strike began in the morning across Maharashtra and several other states. He claimed that a majority of taxi and autorickshaw drivers supported the agitation and kept their vehicles off the roads.

Despite the union’s claims, app-based taxi and auto services continued to remain available on platforms such as Uber, Ola and Rapido in many cities through the day.

The unions said the strike was aimed at opposing what they described as arbitrary fare structures of ride aggregators and at demanding strict enforcement against bike taxi operations, which they allege are illegal and adversely affecting the livelihoods of licensed cab and autorickshaw drivers. They also flagged the financial burden caused by mandatory panic button installations.

According to the drivers’ body, although 140 panic button device providers are approved by the Centre, nearly 70 per cent of them have been declared unauthorised by state authorities. This, they alleged, has forced drivers to remove previously installed devices and spend around Rs 12,000 to install new ones, adding to their financial stress.

Additional concerns raised included loss of income due to an increase in autorickshaws under the open permit policy and the alleged denial of insurance benefits to victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis.

Reacting to the strike, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik warned ride-hailing companies against unfair treatment of drivers and assured government support on genuine issues. Speaking to reporters in Thane, he said the agitation should not inconvenience the public and added that the state government was in constant touch with driver unions.

“Passengers should not suffer because of the strike. Drivers should clearly communicate what support they expect from the government. We are ready to stand by them on all genuine issues,” Sarnaik said, noting that Regional Transport Office officials were coordinating with driver organisations.

He also cautioned that if aggregator companies were found acting unjustly towards drivers, the state government would not hesitate to take appropriate action.