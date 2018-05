Apple is reportedly working on making the Near Field Communication (NFC) chip in its iPhones function beyond just contactless payments.

The company is expected to announce an updated NFC chip at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which will allow its next-gen iPhones to unlock smart locks, agencies reported.

Once available, the feature will allow even older iPhones unlock smart locks, including those of a car or an office building, with just a software update.