So far the minorities and the Muslims believe that they were used by many political parties, whereas the majority of the state has only 5-8 per cent of the Muslim population and that too scattered. It was the Hindu votes from which the Congress ruled this country for so long, the Muslims were only extra supports. They were always displayed as getting appeasement from the parties for votes but the real story is far from the truth. People blame politicians, extremists for creating a barrier and a thick line of hatred between the people is a myth. Politicians or extremists just use people to create chaos to disturb things. If people are united, there will be a few or no chance of hatred among people. Most of the people may hate the Muslims across the globe because of the misconception and example available for terrorism.

There is no point in saying that the Hindus are most tolerant or most liberal. There are few Hindus who hate Muslims, Christians, Buddhist, and Sikhs even Dalits; they are the haters just like the Muslims who hate Hindus, Christians, Jews, Druze, Ahmadis etc. However, the fact is that most Hindus generally don’t hate Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jews etc. but they do hate the Muslims. People may deny but we all know that there are Muslims in every state from North to South who burst crackers for Pakistan Cricket team, not because they understand bowling style of Shoaib Akhtar but because they hate India and believe Pakistan is their “real home”.

Speaking of politics, for a nation to be stable and happy either the majority should be Muslim or a negligible minority like less than 5 per cent should be Muslims. A large Muslim minority is really very unfortunate for any nation especially a democracy. They demand Sharia compatibility and don’t respect civil laws. They always polarise the voting process by voting blindly en masse for their religious agenda and hatred. Now, Christianity and Islam both are similar from a Hindu point of view as originated in Arab, similar sagas, Abrahamic religion etc.

However, has anyone heard of Christians bursting cracker or favouring English Cricket team? The Portuguese government has given many Goan Catholics the Indian Citizenship but still, the “general population” will be proud of their “Indian” identity. There are Christians who “criticise” Modiji but they will certainly NOT vote for their hatred for Modi or BJP. They don’t believe in polarisation and don’t care to Impose Catholic/Protestant doctrine in law. They vote for candidates just like any other Hindu or Buddhist for that matter. Not only Hindus, most Christians, most Jews, most Animists, most Buddhist almost every major religion would prefer non-Muslim demography over Muslim demography, and that’s a fact.

If we see, Muslims are the one party in every major religious conflict! Why an illiterate factory worker from Dhaka, who can’t show Israel in the world map, hates Jews anonymously? Why don’t the Hindus from Nepal join Bajrang Dal, Christians from the UK join Anti Balaka, Buddhists from India pledge blind support for Buddhists Military junta in Burma, however, Muslims from UK, India, Nepal, and Burma join ISIS? That’s because Muslims as a community hate anything that they believe as a threat to Islam and what is Islam? For them, religion and Allah are above all, above Nation, above Country, and above any Faith.

Even Muslims are not at peace with their religion — Sunnis say Shias are not Muslims and hate them while Shias say Sunnis are not Muslims and hate them. Both of them say Ahmadis are not Muslims. All of them say terrorists are not Muslims, those who fornicate are not Muslims, alcoholics and stock brokers are not Muslims etc. However, whenever a terrorist in Kashmir, New York, Gaza gets prosecuted all of these people come together, defending the faith.

Meanwhile, if we talk only about India, the hypocrisy of Muslims is being exposed many times. Muslims demanded separate Islamic nation from India. Hindus never demanded a Hindu nation and remained secular because Hindus were never afraid of the Muslims. Muslims played this divide politics during partition also and took the support of some Dalit leaders and the first Law Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was a Dalit. What happened to them later is history. Muslims are always insecure because they are a minority community but BJP and RSS projected that the Muslim population will soon explode. Muslim boys are marrying our daughter; they are converting Hindus and spreading Islam — this is what RSS tried to spread fear in Hindus heart. The overgrown population of India is largely contributed by the Muslims in its ratio.

The Hindus were comfortable living with the Muslim population but still, Muslims demanded the Islamic nation wherever they were in the majority. In 1947, there was no partition of Kashmir, so stop peddling lies. Moreover, it is not necessary that in a partition, all the states and geography gets divided. Wherever the Muslims were in majority or near majority, they went to Pakistan. Most of the ideologues of Pakistan were from Hindi heartland i.e. Bihar, UP, MP who settled there. If we look at the history, Muslims who remained in India post-partition were not by their choice but by the choice of the majority who wanted a secular nation i.e. Hindus. Dalit is a term created by the foreign rulers that too by the Mughals to divide the Hindus and rule them. In our holy books, there’s no caste system based by birth. Muslims took Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh but the world knows where these countries are heading and where is India today as compared to them. Muslims ruled India for 1,400 years because they preserved their religion, culture, and pride.

We may say that Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai (brothers) but the reality is exactly the opposite. God knows when and how these difference are going to be sorted out!

