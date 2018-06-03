Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed for the first time since reports of their alleged relationship went viral on the social media.

According to agencies, the duo has been spending a lot of time together lately and were seen enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

The “Quantico” star and the “Chains” hitmaker were spotted attending the ‘Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert’ at the Hollywood Bowl. In one of the pictures, Chopra, 35, was seen stepping out of a car with Jonas opening the door for her, while in other, she was seen walking ahead of him.

A video also appeared online that showed the rumoured couple walking to their seats at a Dodgers baseball game together.

“They were both very happy and smiley and seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company. They didn’t show any PDA, just talking and laughing a lot,” a spectator at the game told agencies.

Chopra and Jonas, 25, were also captured spending time with Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet over the holiday weekend.

They were also seen having a dinner date at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they cosied up on the garden patio and munched on guacamole, the Ceviche Verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese Wagyu Beef.

“Nick and Priyanka couldn’t keep their hands off each other last night at dinner. They were cuddling and enjoying each other’s company at their table.

“At one point, they were even dancing together in their seats. It was really cute and they were definitely affectionate. They made it clear they were a couple,” a source told E! News.

The duo, who posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala, is yet to comment on the rumours.

Chopra later told Jimmy Kimmel on his show, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together and have fun.