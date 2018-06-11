Argentine Football Association (AFA) presidentClaudio Tapia has said that making it to the semi-finals of the upcoming FIFA World Cup remains their primary goal heading into the showpiece event.

With just a few days to go to the World Cup, Argentina are not considered as favourites as they struggled through qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

However, Tapia believes reaching the semi-finals is a good target for the country, who are set to lock horns with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

“Being in the top four is a positive goal,” goal.com quoted the AFA president, as saying.

Star striker Lionel Messi, who has already guided Barcelona to La Liga and Copa del Reytitle this season, will once again lead Argentina.

Despite Messi is yet to clinch a World Cup trophy for the nation, Tapia dubbed the forward as the world’s best.

“He gives a lot to Argentine soccer, let’s face it. The growth we have in the AFA is because we have the best player in the world,” he said.

Argentina will look to begin their campaign on a promising note when they take on Iceland in the opening match of the World Cup in Moscow on Saturday.