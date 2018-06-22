And it’s a “wonderful” wrap to the ‘Namaste England’ journey.

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, on Friday, took to Twitter to describe his feelings of working with actor Parinneti Chopra and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Arjun tweeted a happy picture from the wrap-up party of the film, writing, “The series continues.. Life is always better in black & white… Wrapped another wonderful journey with #VipulShah sir & @ParineetiChopra. @NamasteEngFilm is complete & we’ll be bringing it to u guys this Dussehra!!!”

Talking about the journey, the 32-year-old said, “The image of 3 of us smiling is a small example of how Vipul Sir and his team made us feel. We have smiled through the good & bad days and hopefully made a film that will make all of u smile exactly the way we are…”

After ‘Ishaqzaade’, Arjun and Parineeti will be sharing the big screen for the second time after almost six years.

‘Namaste Enlgand’, a sequel of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Namaste London’, is scheduled to release on October 19.