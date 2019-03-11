Armed men vandalised a toll plaza in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district and looted around Rs 9 lakh from the employees there, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against two accused, they said.

Nearly two dozen people with sticks and iron rods vandalised the Khachrol toll plaza here, the Mandalgarh Police said.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the plaza, they added.

The two accused were identified by toll plaza employees as Ashok Khandelwal and Mahesh Khandelwal who were booked by the police, they said.