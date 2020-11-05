Thursday, November 5, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Top News Arnab’s First Night went sleepless
Top News

Arnab’s First Night went sleepless

Bombay High Court refuses interim relief to Goswami; he had termed his arrest as ‘illegal’ in the plea

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
- Advertisement -

arnab goswami, goswami, mumbai police, anvay naik, naik, abetment of suicide, goswami

Arnab Goswami is currently kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. One night in judicial custody Arnab was very restless and disturbed. He has his food and also allowed to meet his lawyer but the very fact that he is arrested was a shock to his life, said the sources. His Republic media is running a full-fledged campaign called #IAmArnab demanding his relief. His entire TV crew is deployed outside the court, as well as local school. He had moved a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging his “illegal arrest” in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police in Maharashtra, which was later in the day rejected by the Bombay High Court. In his petition, Goswami had challenged his “illegal arrest” and sought an urgent order of stay in the investigation into the case and also a direction to the police to release him immediately. The plea had also sought the FIR against him to be quashed.

- Advertisement -

Goswami was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday from his home in Mumbai in connection with the suicide of an architect, Anvay Naik, and his mother in 2018. The case was closed under the previous government but was reopened recently after appeals from the architect’s family. A court in Alibaug forbade the police’s demand for 14-day custody and also dismissed Goswami’s charge that he had been physically assaulted while being arrested, an allegation he and his channel made several times in the day. Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami was sent by a court in Maharashtra yesterday to 14 days of judicial custody.

A 13-minute video shot during the arrest shows policemen pleading with the editor to cooperate as he says he has been assaulted. Eventually the policemen drag him away. The Bombay High Court will today hear Goswami’s petition to strike off the case against him. He is also expected to file for bail, a move the police and Naik’s family will oppose. Goswami was taken to jail last night after an unusually long hearing of nearly six hours that went on almost till midnight. Mr Naik’s family will also file a petition in the Bombay High Court for its intervention.

- Advertisement -

Goswami’s lawyers described the refusal of police custody as a win. In a statement, Republic TV said, “Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which Arnab Goswami was assaulted and arrested.”

After his arrest, almost the entire union cabinet came out in support of Goswami alleging that his arrest was a reminder of the Emergency and that it was an assault on press freedom. Both the Editors Guild of India and News Broadcasters Association came out against the arrest but the Mumbai based TVJA (Television Journalists Association) said that the case was a personal matter and had nothing to do with journalism.

- Advertisement -
Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Top News

Bed Buddies – Male Prostitution has increased in Mumbai

Afternoon Voice - 0
Since lockdown many companies shut down and huge lay off in various organisations pushed men in sex trading. After the lockdown relaxation there is...
Read more
Top News

Maharashtra Police Arrests Republic TV’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami In 2018 Abetment Of Suicide Case

Afternoon Voice - 0
The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official...
Read more
Top News

Mumbaikars to face water shortage

Afternoon Voice - 0
According to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in its recent thirty cities in India which includes Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Amritsar and Kozhikode could dramatically witness...
Read more

Most Popular

Arnab Goswami’s arrest is Justice for Anvay Naik?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Arnab Goswami arrest booked for abetment of suicide, point to be noted that Goswami has not been arrested for his comments against Sonia Gandhi...
Read more

Arnab’s First Night went sleepless

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Arnab Goswami is currently kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. One night in...
Read more

In the era of equality nothing much has changed for her

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
India is in denial of the fact that a majority of its women do not feel safe alone on the streets, at work, in...
Read more

Bed Buddies – Male Prostitution has increased in Mumbai

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Since lockdown many companies shut down and huge lay off in various organisations pushed men in sex trading. After the lockdown relaxation there is...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

Arnab Goswami’s arrest is Justice for Anvay Naik?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Arnab Goswami arrest booked for abetment of suicide, point to be noted that Goswami has not been arrested for his comments against Sonia Gandhi...
Read more

In the era of equality nothing much has changed for her

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
India is in denial of the fact that a majority of its women do not feel safe alone on the streets, at work, in...
Read more

Water is an issue that cuts across all aspects of social and economic life in India

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Compartmentalized responses are unlikely to be adequate to address the current crises. There is a need for an integrated approach, which addresses source sustainability,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Bed Buddies – Male Prostitution has increased in Mumbai

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Since lockdown many companies shut down and huge lay off in various organisations pushed men in sex trading. After the lockdown relaxation there is...
Read more

Arnab’s First Night went sleepless

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Arnab Goswami is currently kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. One night in...
Read more

Congress to have full time party president

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Mumbai Congress has no full-time president after Milind Deora resigned from the party after losing the Lok Sabha elections; he resigned as Mumbai Regional...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.