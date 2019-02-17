BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha demanded that the Article 370 should be removed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to connect with the people of J&K with mainstream of India; so that the people of Kashmir do not feel themselves separate and disconnected from India. Lodha has written a letter in connection with this issue to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The union government should announce a special package for Jammu and Kashmir so that the youth of J&K would get new opportunities in their own state, senior BJP MLA urged to PM. According to Lodha, it is the need of the hour for Jammu and Kashmir. He wrote, “You are in favour of taking many strong decisions and this has been proved by your many past decisions. Therefore, I demand the removal of the Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. A special package should be announced for trade and industrial development in the state in order to people of Kashmir be remained connected with the nation.”

In his letter, he further said that in this hour of grief, the entire the country is with the Prime Minister. This has been evident in last two days after the attack. It has also been proved that the country is very capable under your leadership and it can take up any kind of challenges. He also urged the PM that this decision would be in the interest of the people of the country, especially people of J&K, who would get justice.