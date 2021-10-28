Aryan Khan will be home for SRK’s birthday on November 2

Both father and son were born in November and this time birthdays would be special for both of them. 25 days in jail was very tough for the son and family both. Aryan became subject to political vengeance and there was huge money demand from the officers, it was a sort of kidnapping and blackmailing. NCB which is a tool in the hands of the central government is unleashed against Bollywood to cripple Maharashtra’s economy. Via these agencies, BJP in the centre was trying to settle scores with Maha Vikas Aghadi for their humiliating failure to power.

Anyways since Aaryan Khan was arrested, there were lots of headlines. Nawab Mallik was hell-bent on exposing NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, he gave the office a tough time. Finally, in all this tug of war, Bombay High Court said there are no grounds to keep Aryan Khan in jail. The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. The operative part of the order is likely to come tomorrow morning. Until the court gives the operative part of the order, the accused will remain in jail.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede approached Bombay High Court seeking interim protection against arrest over the inquiry against him by the Maharashtra government. He demanded a probe by CBI or any central agency in the matter. The arguments on the matter were heard by the Division Bench of Bombay HC. Recently, Sameer’s sister Yasmeen also filed a police complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her. In her two-page complaint submitted to the Oshiwara police, Yasmeen claimed her family was being targeted on social media and that Malik had also called their family trip to the Maldives a “vasooli (extortion) trip”. She alleged that Malik was trying to defame her and her family members.

Later, Sameer’s wife Kranti Redkar wrote a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, she said, “Being a Marathi person, I expect some justice from your side as my personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. Had late Balasaheb Thackeray (father of Uddhav Thackeray) been alive today, he would not have tolerated such a personal attack on a woman’s dignity.” But Kranti forgot the breach of privacy caused by her husband to all selective targets he picked.

In the shocking development, Mumbai-based advocate Jayesh Wani has approached the MRA Marg police station in Mumbai and filed a cheating and forgery complaint against Sameer Wankhede. He has alleged that Sameer Wankhede took away the opportunity of someone from a scheduled caste by submitting a fake caste certificate to get into the civil services.

Sameer Wankhede has also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking CBI investigation in his case if there has to be any probe. This is against the probe launched against him by the Mumbai Police. Wankhede was seeking interim protection. Wankhede said he is being personally attacked by the State. The Bombay HC has disposed of the plea filed by NCB top officer Sameer Wankhede seeking a CBI probe into extortion allegations against him. This is against the probe launched against him by the Mumbai Police.

Wankhede is given four corner fights along with his wife, sister and father. For two days they are making rounds in media studios. Nawab Malik has thrown many allegations at them, and they were reckless with all those accusations.

The Mumbai Police have received four applications so far alleging extortion by Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims. One of the applications was sent by NCB independent witness Prabhakar Sail who had alleged that he had overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D’Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede. Sail has sent the application against NCB officers to the Mumbai Police.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused Wankhede of illegal phone tapping and announced that he will hand over a letter on the official’s ‘misdeeds’ to the agency head. Mumbai NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case, for questioning. He will be questioned by the NCB team reaching Mumbai from Delhi tomorrow, in connection with his allegations of corruption.

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that it will not arrest NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede without giving him prior notice of three working days, in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him. Wankhede also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him.

After all this high-end drama, Aaryan Khan will go home. The other accused too will go to their place, but Wankhede has to run to the polls in various inquiries and allegations, one thing is sure that the coming time won’t be easy for Wankhede as his own deeds will haunt him.