Ashok Chavan refutes Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s open offer’ to join BJP

Congress leader Ashok Chavan is currently supervising the upcoming BMC election strategy in Mumbai. Congress leaders have a lot of ego issues and differences among themselves. Speculation was rife a few days ago about the possibility of Chavan joining the BJP after he met several BJP leaders in the recent past.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, a former Congress leader and state revenue minister who is now with the BJP, gave an open offer to former chief minister Ashok Chavan to join the BJP, saying his future in the Congress was austere. Vikhe Patil confirmed that he has given Chavan an open offer.

“I have not spoken to Chavan; it’s my open offer.” In my opinion, a high-profile leader like Ashok Chavan has no future in Congress, which is on the verge of collapse. “In the recent past, most top Congress leaders have quit the party,” he said.

But Ashok Chavan, a former chief minister, denied the possibilities. Ashok Chavan is the core leader of the Maharashtra state Congress, and he has been given several responsibilities to deal with internal disputes.