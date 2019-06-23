Asia’s biggest model hunt programme Mr, Miss and Mrs. Asia 2019 was organised by Star Bellezza Production on June 18 in Goa. The host Aman Verma announced Mr, Miss and Mrs. Asia Season 2 of Star Bellezza Production under the direction of Sikander Raja Hassan on this occasion. National General Secretary of Newspapers Association of India and Editor in Chief Country and Politics Newspaper Vipin Gaur and Afternoon Voice Editor-in-Chief and NBC Group Editor Vaidehi Taman graced the event as the judges and applauded the contestants. They appreciated the potential of all the participants, wished them good luck for their future endeavours, and congratulated the team for success.

Stating that the next show will be bigger, better, bolder than the previous one and the biggest show of Asia, Hassan said that there will be over 50 auditions in and outside India both online and offline.

The Managing Director of the event, Sikander Raja Hassan is a famous singer and actor who was very proud of the success of this programme. He said, “It was the team’s hard work which paid off such a fruitful result.” Sikander Raja Hassan and other directors of this show DP Gautam, Arifa Hassan, and Mamta Patel S Tomar always focused on promoting the potential of the candidates who wanted to pursue Modelling or acting as their career options. They not only provide them a platform to showcase their potential but also boost their profile by giving them work in feature films, ad films, brand shoots and many more.” DP Gautam said that this journey of talent hunt would continue to a new era. The show was choreographed by renowned Babla Kathuria.

Famous TV actor Aman Verma was the official host of this show which made the show more entertaining and intended during the finale. He was amazed by the talent and professionalism shown by the contestants.

The contestants gave the credit to the grooming provided by expert groomers of Star Bellezza Production such as Rita Gangwani, Varun Katyal, Dr. Tushar, Dr. Anjali, Zenobia Khodaiji and many more experts of the modelling industry.

The show was also judged by Mr. India 2015 and Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal who also admired the efforts of the whole team. He appreciated the spirit of every contestant.

Famous actors and personalities of the industry Kashish Khan, Myra Sareen, Rafi Malik, Dimple Vig, Ashwani Kapoor, Abhishek Malik, Namrata Thakker were also present at the event. This event was managed by the marketing and Management team of Sea Lord Entertainment and was headed by Manjul Nagar and Shubham Saxena.