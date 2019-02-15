Asserting that Kashmiri people living in other states could be soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to direct all state governments to ensure their safety.

“My earnest appeal to @rajnathsingh ji to please issue directions to all state governments to take special care in areas/colleges/institutions where Kashmiris are residing/studying. They are soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere,” Abdullah tweeted.

My earnest appeal to @rajnathsingh ji to please issue directions to all state governments to take special care in areas/colleges/institutions where Kashmiris are residing/studying. They are soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 15, 2019

He also asked people to unite against terror and maintain peace.

“Kashmiris/Muslims in Jammu didn’t attack our CRPF jawans yesterday (Thursday), terrorists did. This violence is a convenient tool by some to shift the blame. Let’s unite against terror, let’s not allow terror to divide us,” Abdullah said.

Kashmiris/Muslims in Jammu didn’t attack our CRPF jawans yesterday, terrorists did. This violence is a convenient tool by some to shift the blame. Let’s unite against terror let’s not allow terror to divide us. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 15, 2019

His remarks came after curfew was imposed in Jammu as a precautionary measure following massive protests and stray incidents of violence over the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said miscreants in Jammu were trying to take advantage of the situation by inciting tension.

She said the need of the hour is to show compassion and come together.