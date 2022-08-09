Almost a week before the 75th Independence Day of the country, an incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups from across the Indo-Myanmar Border took place in the gen area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap Changlang on Tuesday, Defence PRO of Tezpur informed.

According to the Defence PRO, the incident took place while the troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for the forthcoming Independence Day.

One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) sustained a minor injury in his hand. No other injury or damage has been reported so far.

Enhanced surveillance by own troops to continue.