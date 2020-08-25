At least two persons have been reported dead after a five-story residential building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra Monday evening.

The incident was reported in the Kajalpura area of the district, whereas many as 19 people are still feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure, while 7 have been rescued so far. The search and rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building still continue.

The Tarek Garden building, which was around 10 years old, collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm, an official said.

There were around 40 flats in the building, the official said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance: PM,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhari said that the man’s body was recovered from the debris around 10 pm.

As the building began to collapse, around 70 people in the building ran out and managed to save their lives, the official said.

“We also came to know that many families are not residing in the building as they went to their native places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown,” she said.