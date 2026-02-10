At Ram Katha, Swami Dr. Umakantanand Saraswati Lauds Vaidehi Taman for Reviving Savarkar’s Vision 2

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dr. Umakantanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj of the Juna Akhada, Haridwar, held a powerful Shri Ram Katha in Mumbai, drawing a massive gathering from all walks of life. Known internationally for preaching Vedic wisdom, the Ramayana, and the Bhagavad Gita, the revered saint once again demonstrated why his discourses resonate far beyond ritual—rooted firmly in real-life guidance and civilizational clarity.

Through the Shashvatham Foundation, Swami Ji has carried Indian spiritual and cultural education to over 80 countries, blending scriptural depth with practical life philosophy and a strong sense of Sanatan values.

At the Mumbai Ram Katha, devotees were visibly engrossed as the Swami seamlessly connected the ideals of Shri Ram with everyday challenges of modern life—from personal conduct and resilience to national character. His distinct husky voice, sharp narration, and uncompromising Vedic outlook kept the audience spellbound throughout the pravachan.

During the event, Swami Ji also spoke at length about the book Savarkar: Rashtravad Ki Krantikari Yatra, authored by Dr. Vaidehi Taman. Stressing the relevance of historical clarity, he remarked:

“We must read about all freedom fighters who brought us independence. But reading Savarkar is essential, because what he envisioned a hundred years ago remains relevant even today.”

Recalling a personal incident, Swami Ji shared how he once published a magazine that carried a detailed series on Veer Savarkar’s life.

“People warned me—Swamiji, don’t do this, some will come after you. I told them clearly—let them come after me or stand in front of me; I don’t care,” he said, drawing loud applause from the gathering.

He openly lauded Dr. Vaidehi Taman for her intellectual courage, praising her for taking up “subjects that demand spine, not convenience,” and for presenting nationalism through research and conviction rather than fear.

The Mumbai Ram Katha thus became more than a spiritual congregation—it evolved into a civilizational dialogue, where Ram, Rashtra, and responsibilitywere articulated with clarity and courage. As many attendees remarked, Swami Umakantanand Saraswati Ji’s pravachan does not merely comfort—it awakens.