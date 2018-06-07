Union minister Ramdas Athawale welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Centre to implement reservations in promotions for employees belonging to the SC and ST category.

“The verdict has paved the way for promotion of employees from the scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) communities in government jobs. We welcome the same,” the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said in a statement.

While passing the order on June 5, the Apex court took into account the Centre’s submissions that entire process of promotion had come to a standstill due to the orders of various high courts, and the apex court had also ordered a “status quo” in a related matter in 2015.

Vacation bench of justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan said the Centre was not “debarred” from making promotions in accordance with law, subject to further orders and “pending further consideration of the matter”.