Australia defeated India by four runs via D/L method in the rain-hit first Twenty20 International of the three-match series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Australia made 158/4 in 17 overs after rain cut the game short to a 17-overs-a-side affair.

Chasing 174 runs for a win after the D/L method came into action, India fell short by five runs, managing 169 for seven.

Brief scores: Australia in 158/4 in 17 overs (Maxwell 46, Lynn 37; Kuldeep 2/24).

India: 169/7 in 17 overs chasing 174 via D/L method (Shikhar Dhawan 76; Adam Zampa 2/22).