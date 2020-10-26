Monday, October 26, 2020
Author Lal Bhatia Was Falsely Convicted On Fabricated And Trumped-Up Charges In US, Court Document Reveals

Numerous questions pointing to crimes conducted by senior officials within the United States Government remain unanswered.

Lal Bhatia, Indicting Goliath, US

• To Stifle Lal Bhatia’s efforts of exposing large scale criminality, facts were fabricated, and Lal Bhatia was framed to protect individuals, including a number of senior officials within the United States Government. Court Documents reveal.

• Court Documents also reveal that corrupt Government Officials Within the United States Department of Justice accepted bribes to falsely charge, falsely convict and falsely incarcerate Lal Bhatia.

• Numerous questions pointing to crimes conducted by senior officials within the United States Government remain unanswered. Court Documents also reveal.

In his critically acclaimed book, Indicting Goliath, Lal Bhatia, author, relying on court documents, conclusively establishes, that, for favors and bribes, United States Department of Justices’ prosecutor Stephen G. Corrigan; Federal Bureau of Investigation, Special Agent Janet Berry and others fabricated facts to falsely charge, falsely convict and falsely incarcerated him to conceal Seattle based Mon Wig, Managing Member, Wig Properties LLC’s crimes.

In numerous court filings, as demonstrated throughout Indicting Goliath, for example, on December 28, 2010 in U.S. v. Lal Bhatia, U.S. District Court, Northern California, Court Case No.: CR-04-40071-CW, Document Nos. 392-394; Court Case No.: CR-05-00334-SBA, Document No.: 545; Lal Bhatia v. United States Attorney’s Office, Northern California, Case No.: CV-09-05581-SBA, Document No.: 45; and Lal Bhatia v. Mon Wig, Case No.: CV-10-00072-SBA, Document No.: 78, it was deemed admitted and conclusively established that:

• Individuals including, Assistant United States Attorney, Stephen G. Corrigan, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Janet Berry, and others engineered and fabricated facts to falsely indict, falsely convict and falsely incarcerate Lal Bhatia, in order to conceal and protect Mon Wig’s crimes, including Wig’s bulk cash currency that was transferred and deposited in safe-deposit boxes at Bank of Credit and Commerce Limited, in London, England (BCCI); and transported in armored vehicles or flown from Mexico into the United States, through Wachovia Bank.

• Individuals including, prosecutor Stephen G. Corrigan, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Janet Berry, and others engineered and fabricated facts to falsely indict, falsely convict and falsely incarcerate Lal Bhatia, in order to conceal and protect Mon Wig’s crimes, including, Wig’s bulk cash currency laundered through Barclays, the British Bank; Credit Suisse Group; and ABN Amro Bank.

Indicting Goliath, Appendix 2, pgs. 245-256.

This is a call on all people who believe in dignity, human rights and due process of law to raise their voices with the following message:

“I am deeply disappointed that the United States Department of Justice continues to protect corrupt government officials even after court documents reveal Lal Bhatia, on numerous occasions, identified, specified and detailed, dates Mon Wig’s millions were laundered; amounts, methods used, bank account numbers, conduits used by Mon Wig to launder the millions. Why are they continuing to protect Wig and others for over a decade?”

