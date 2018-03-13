“Axe on opposition” — BJP’s hot-seat plan for 2019

BJP has been known for indulging in political vendetta by dislodging its opponents by either filing cases against them or arresting them on charges of corruption. The party has reaped huge political dividends by targeting leaders like NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, AIADMK chief V K Sasikala, Karti Chidambaram and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Voices grew stronger from opposition demanding arrest of Nirav Modi in the aftermath of PNB scam. However, the arrest of Karti Chidambaram has given a shot in the arm to BJP for countering Congress which has been attacking the ruling party over going soft on corruption. Meanwhile, Congress alleged that the arrest of Karti is a diversionary tactic adopted by BJP to hide scams and corruption.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that BJP is a fascist party and they don’t want democracy in the country. “Nobody is pleased with BJP’s rule, be it farmers, working professionals and common men.” “Chhagan Bhujbal is unable to get bail since last two years. The government must offer him proper medical treatment. Why has the government failed to take action against corrupt leaders from their own party instead of targeting leaders from opposition parties?” he asked.

After J Jayalalithaa’s demise, V K Sasikala was emerging as a strong contender to fill the political vacuum left behind by the former. However, Sasikala suffered a major setback after she was sent to jail in the disproportionate assets case. Sasikala’s conviction has given more room for BJP to grow in Tamil Nadu where the party lacks good organisational structure. Thus the party has managed to tarnish Sasikala’s dream to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “We don’t have any objection about the court proceedings and the case. Democracy remains non-existent nowadays which has already been pointed out by three judges of the Supreme Court. BJP is protecting businessmen like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya but are targeting leaders from opposition parties.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s efforts to challenge BJP by forming an alliance with like minded parties backfired after a special court in Ranchi convicted him in the fodder scam. Lalu was trying to reach out to various regional parties to form a united front as an alternative to BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP plotted Lalu’s downfall as he was awarded three and half years in jail in the fodder scam case.

BJP MLA Captain R Tamil Selvan said that court will decide whether Bhujbal will be granted bail. He said, “When Ajit Pawar had raised Chhagan Bhujbal’s issue in the assembly, Chief Minister had assured to offer better medical treatment facilities to him. All the allegations made by the opposition against the government are baseless.”

Chhagan Bhujbal was another high profile political leader and integral part of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Uncertainty looms over Bhujbal’s political career after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him for his alleged role in the Rs 870 crore Maharashtra Sadan scam. A special court has directed that Bhujbal be taken to King Edward Memorial Hospital to undergo two tests, which are not available at JJ Hospital where he is currently admitted. Of late, the NCP leader’s health has been deteriorating and a CT scan and sonography revealed that he was suffering from pancreatitis.”

NCP leader Vidya Chavan admitted that BJP government is targeting Bhujbal. She said, “Recently Manohar Parrikar had gone overseas for undergoing medical treatment but similar facilities are not offered to Bhujbal. Atleast government should think about his health and age on humanitarian grounds.”

BJP and NCP have already started indulging in blame game over Bhujbal. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had warned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the government will be held responsible if anything untoward happens to Bhujbal. On the other hand, BJP is trying to weaken NCP by tarnishing Bhujbal’s career. Bail has not been granted to Bhujbal even though allegations against him have not been proved yet.