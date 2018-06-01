The Badrinath National Highway was closed at two places on Friday due to minor landslides following heavy rains in parts of Uttarakhand last night.

The closing of the highway has caused disruption among the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

A team of Uttarakhand Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot.

The Highway has been closed for the second time in a month due to adverse weather condition.

Pilgrimage to the holy shrines was halted earlier on May 8 due to incessant snowfall.