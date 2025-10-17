Baramulla Court Declares Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin a Proclaimed Offender 2

A court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district has declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, a proclaimed offender in connection with a 2012 case, police said on Thursday.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sopore issued the proclamation against Salahuddin under Section 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration) and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation).

“The war against terror continues: J&K Police secures proclamation orders against the proscribed self-styled Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Md Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who has been provided sanctuary by Pakistan, in FIR 67/2012 of PS Dangiwacha,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated on X.

Earlier in July, an NIA court in Srinagar had also declared Salahuddin a proclaimed offender under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court had directed the militant leader, a resident of Soibugh in Budgam district, to appear in connection with serious terror-related charges under the UAPA and the Ranbir Penal Code.

The fresh proclamation further strengthens India’s ongoing legal and diplomatic efforts against Pakistan-based terror masterminds operating across borders.