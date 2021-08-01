BDD chawl to be redeveloped: Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar laid the foundation stone

On a very emotional note and with humble speech Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of BDD Chawls. Housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that BDD Chawl Project is to be completed at the Worli site in 36 months which has been assured by Tata.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray met the BDD chawls residents and discussed with them the proposed redevelopment. A plot of the same size, accessible by a public road, has been approved by the NGO for relocation of the police playground in the same vicinity. The Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority is the nodal agency for the project.

Nayana Kathpalia, co-founder, Citispace (which is now integrated with NGO Nagar) said “We had a zoom meeting with Mhada officials and lawyers. We have agreed to shift the playground /recreation ground to the same locality where the open space is available across public roads. We have specifically said there must be no access from the buildings as it is a BMC open space. We have also said the fencing must be spatial and not rehab buildings, police playground a concrete wall; the BMC’s logo and signs must be prominently displayed. No one should feel inhibited in accessing the ground,”.

The last time the bhoomipujan was performed was in 2017 and since then the project has simply lapsed. The Worli BDD chawls are part of Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray’s assembly constituency and with civic polls slated for February 2022, this is a prestigious project for the party.

Mhada officials said work to lay the foundation for two permanent buildings will begin soon. BMC does not allow excavation in rains, but Mhada officials said they’ll use borewell machines for piling work.

“At Worli, 1,120 tenements in 14 chawls have been surveyed and 958 declared as ‘eligible’. The eligibility process is underway for others. Once completed, they will be shifted to transit buildings in the vicinity,” said a senior Mhada official.

Aaditya Thackrey posted a tweet stating, ‘’Today took a round in BDD chawls. The redevelopment of BDD chawl at Worli, Naigaum and NM Joshi Marg will kickstart from August 1 in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar.’’

The Federation President and the state Congress spokesman Raju Waghmare said every chawls resident should get the permanent housing agreement on the lines of a slum dweller, the Public Work Department should conduct a survey to decide the eligibility and the government must do away with the condition of requirement of proof prior to 1996. Waghmare said after the redevelopment the residents must get facilities including playgrounds, gyms, halls, swimming pools and clinics. “The government must meet our demands, which we have been raising since 2015, on paper and then only we will accept the redevelopment,” he noted.