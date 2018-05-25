Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Beijing is willing to work with Germany to strengthen their bilateral ties and take them to a higher level.

Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to China, was invited by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

It is Merkel’s 11th visit to China.

In 2014, the two countries had launched an all-dimensional strategic partnership. Since then, the ties between the two sides have enhanced with mutual cooperation, Xi said.

Xi said China and Germany must advocate a new type of international relations which would set an example of a win-win cooperation, Xinhua reported.

“We welcome Germany to grasp opportunities arising from China’s new round of reform and opening up,” said Xi.

He also spoke about industrial expansion and market cooperation.

Talking about informal relations, Xi said the two countries need to boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges and jointly deal with global challenges.

He also appreciated Germany’s support for the Belt and Road Initiative.

Issues like international trade and the Iran nuclear deal were also discussed by the two sides.