In a major push for green motion, the BEST undertaking has confirmed bids of Olectra green tech to supply 2,100 electric buses over a period of 12 months. BEST aims to make its fleet 50% electric by the end of 2023–which means over 2,000 electric buses, including 900 AC electric double-deckers. It is targeted to have an almost 100% electric fleet before the end of 2027.

The value of this order is Rs.3675 crores, which is the biggest order (Letter of Award) in Indian Electric mobility history to date. Olectra shall also undertake maintenance of these buses during the Contract Period. These buses can run almost 200 km on a single charge, thus helping reduce the turnaround time.

EVEY, a subsidiary of Olectra green tech, shall procure either directly by itself or through its special purpose vehicle these 2 100 electric buses. Chairman and managing director, Olectra Greentech Limited KV Pradeep, “We will deliver the buses as per the schedule and will give the best commuting experience to the citizens of Mumbai.”