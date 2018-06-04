The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Monday decided to end the farmers protest in Punjab on June 6.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Punjab Unit President Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “Protests have been peaceful so far. In several places, farmers set up shops to sell vegetables directly to consumers which benefited everyone. But to avoid dispute between suppliers and farmers we have decided to end our protest, in Punjab, on June 6 itself.”

The farmers have called on the strike to press for their demands of waiver of loans and the right price for crops.

Farmers in different parts of the country were seen raising slogans and throwing vegetables on the streets.

The strike started on June 1 when thousands of farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana started a 10-day nationwide strike demanding waiver of loans, right price for their crops and implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

On May 29, the farmers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union held a tractor rally against the fuel price hike in Samrala, Punjab.

The farmers, under the banner of the BKU, started a 10-day protest on Friday in seven states, imposing an obstruction on movement of agriculture produce and milk from rural areas to urban centers.