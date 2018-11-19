Activist Varavara Rao, who was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, has been hospitalised.

Rao, who was arrested at the end of his house arrest on Saturday, was taken to Sassoon Hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

A Sessions Court in Pune, on Sunday, had sent the activist to police custody till November 26 in connection with the violence that broke out in January this year during an event organised to commemorate 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle.

Apart from Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, and activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha were also detained on August 28 from various cities for their alleged involvement in the case.