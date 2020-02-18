Big fire rages at MIDC, Dombivli

Looks like fire tragedies are here to stay in Mumbai at least for some more days. After a fire that charred the 8th and the 9th floors in the GST Bhavan at Mazagaon yesterday, a big fire broke out at the Metropolitan Chemicals in Dombivli at around 1.15 pm today.

#WATCH | A #Fire that broke out at Metropolitan Eximchem Private Limited company at #Dombivli, #MIDC in #Thane earlier this noon. Dousing process is underway pic.twitter.com/ebezQEqxux — Afternoon Voice (@Afternoon_Voice) February 18, 2020

It is said that the fire broke out in a barrel containing chemicals in the Metropolitan Chemicals. Later when the fire turned severe, it spread to other barrels lying side-by-side to the barrel that initially caught fire. Initially the fire started on a low pace but later as explosions started multiplying the fire raged to its extreme. The sound that emulated from the fire-hit factory became so severe that people from the adjoining factories were shifted to a safe place. Hearing about the fire, around 12 fire fighting engines were immediately rushed to the spot. When reports last came in, no casualties had been reported till then. The fire was still going on even after two hours.