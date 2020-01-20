Bihar man held by Mumbai police for duping people with fake UltraTech Cement website

Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake website of UltraTech Cement Limited and duping people, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Rohit Kumar Balram Prasad was arrested on Wednesday from Nalanda in Bihar by a team of MIDC police station after an official of UltraTech Cement filed a complaint.

An official said, “Prasad had made a website that resembled the official one of cement firm UltraTech. He would take orders from customers who thought they were dealing with the company. After the customers paid up, he would stop communication.”

“The accused was using the company trademark as well. We are likely to arrest more people in the case. Prasad was brought to Mumbai on transit remand from Bihar,” said Zone X Deputy Commissioner Ankit Goyal.

Police have booked the accused under sections 482 (using false property mark), 483 (counterfeiting a property mark used by another), 419 (cheating by personation) among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.