Bihar Polls 2025: BJP, JD(U) to Contest 101 Seats Each as NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Deal 2

After days of intense negotiations in Delhi, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections, with the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) set to contest 101 constituencies each out of the total 243 seats. The remaining seats have been distributed among smaller allies.

This marks the first time that the two major NDA partners in Bihar will fight an equal number of seats. The announcement comes less than a week before the filing of nominations for the first phase of the elections.

Under the deal, Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will field candidates in 29 constituencies, while the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha headed by Upendra Kushwaha will contest six seats each.

Though Manjhi had earlier demanded at least 15 seats, he refrained from rebelling against the alliance. “We have accepted the high command’s decision, but giving us just six seats underestimates our strength. It may cost the NDA in the elections,” he said after arriving in Patna.

Meanwhile, seat-sharing talks within the opposition INDIA bloc remain unresolved. RJD chief Lalu Prasad, along with his family, left for Delhi amid reports of internal friction over seat distribution. Sources said the RJD is insisting on contesting no fewer than 120 seats, while allies like the Congress and Left parties continue to push for more.

The Congress, buoyed by Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ covering 25 districts, is reportedly holding firm in negotiations. However, party leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh dismissed speculation about tensions, saying an announcement would be made soon.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. As the state heads into one of its most competitive elections in years, the NDA’s new power equation—with BJP and JD(U) on equal footing—sets the stage for a closely watched political battle.