Hundreds of students who were protesting outside the Bihar School Examination Board’s office, alleging disparity in the results, were lathi-charged by police on Thursday.

The students who failed their exams alleged negligence in copy checking and discrepancy in the result and demanded to recheck of answer sheets or re conducting the exam.

“I don’t know on what basis I have been given 2 marks in Chemistry. Even after scoring a total of 248 marks, it shows that I have failed. My college depends on this and the board is taking this matter so lightly. Instead of helping us, we are being lathi-charged by them,” said Rahul Rai, student from Jagat Narayan School.

“I am confident that my exams went great. I qualified JEE- Mains and all other entrance examinations and scored a great rank but the Board has failed me even after scoring 307 marks. And when we are questioning the board, they are making us stand in the scorching heat and beating us with lathis,” said Johnson Kumar, student.

However, the police denied of any allegation made by the students.

“There has been no lathi-charge on the students and they need to maintain law and order even if they want to raise their voice against something. We are dealing peacefully with them and they should wait quietly for an official to come and listen to their grievances,” said the police.

More than eight lakh of 12 lakh students, who had appeared for the Class XII exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), failed this year. The results were declared last week.