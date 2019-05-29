The Lok Sabha elections are over but the bitterness between the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and the prime minister of India Narendra Modi still goes on. When PM Modi sent the invitation to Mamata Banerjee for his swearing-in ceremony and she accepted that, it seemed the democracy of India became stronger. But suddenly the mood of Mamata alias Didi changed and she decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the allegation of the BJP is untrue that 54 BJP workers were murdered in political violence in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday confirmed her presence at the ceremony to be held on May 30.

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party pic.twitter.com/Mznq0xN11Q — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

She also accused the ruling party at the centre of trying to humiliate other political party and take political mileage through such ceremony. She wrote on Twitter, “So I am sorry, Narendra Modi ji, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony. The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points. Please excuse me.”

It is remarkable that the just concluded Lok Sabha polls witnessed a heated verbal duel between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee who spearheaded the campaigns of their parties in West Bengal. The BJP made deep inroad in the bastion of Mamata Banerjee. The party won 18 seats of the state’s 42 seats which is just four less than the total seats bagged by TMC. Yesterday, three TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors joined the BJP. It was a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee.