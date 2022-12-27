Gaurav Bhatia, BJP | Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

On Tuesday while addressing a press conference BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, “ Congress is Kattar Paapi parivaar” as they are into corruption and lands are forcefully taken in their name and given to Robert Vadra.

He has also alleged that congress takes away the lands of farmers for their own purpose and it is also seen in Rajasthan.

In many places where congress party is into power many people’s land have been taken away.

जब भाजपा की सरकार राजस्थान में आई तब FIR दर्ज हुई। पुलिस और ईडी ने जांच की तब पता चला कि अशोक गहलोत सरकार ने 'कांग्रेस परिवार' के आदेश पर एक ऐसे व्यक्ति को जमीन दी, जो वास्तव में था ही नहीं।



– श्री @gauravbh — BJP (@BJP4India) December 27, 2022

In a tweet, the BJP leader also mentioned that in Haryana in the year 2008 -13 many lands of people were been forcefully taken.