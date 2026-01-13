BJP Flags 'Illegal' Hoardings in Pune, Complains to Election Commission Against NCP, Others 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against its Mahayuti ally, the Nationalist Congress Party, and other political outfits over the alleged installation of illegal hoardings and flex banners across Pune ahead of the civic body elections.

Maharashtra BJP general secretary Rajesh Pande said the unauthorised hoardings violate the Model Code of Conduct and have been put up across several parts of the city in the run-up to the polls scheduled for January 15. “We have complained to the Election Commission regarding these illegal flex banners put up by the NCP and other parties,” he said.

Speaking on the issue on Sunday, Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said he has instructed party workers to strictly avoid putting up illegal hoardings, flex or banners, stressing that such displays deface the city’s appearance.

Reiterating its stand, the Pune BJP unit on Monday vowed to make the city flex-free. Pande said clear and strict directions have been issued to party workers to refrain from installing hoardings of any kind during the election period.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Pune, will be held on January 15.