The Bharatiya Janata Party would not be able to form the government in Maharashtra because it does not have the required mandate.

Maharashtra BJP President, Chandrakant Patil on November 10 addressing a press conference to media said that “The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together. If the Sena wants to disrespect our decision and want to form a government with Congress and NCP then all our best wishes are with them.”

The BJP has also informed the Maharashtra Governor that it will not form the government in the state. Patil said, the people of Maharashtra gave the mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance but Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his party is not ready to support the government formation.

“Best wishes to Shiv Sena if they wants to form Government with NCP and Congress” he added.

The press conference was held after the BJP leaders, including the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.