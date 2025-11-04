BJP Leader's Son Arrested in Navi Mumbai for Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced from Thailand 2

The Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested Keyur Jayesh Gogri, 29, the son of Beena Gogri, National President of the BJP’s Bharat Raksha Manch, for allegedly selling hydro ganja smuggled from Thailand.

A raid conducted at Gogri’s residence in Sector 19, Kharghar, led to the seizure of 800 milligrams of hydro ganja worth ₹5,000, along with plastic packets, a crusher, and a weighing scale.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde raided the Shivsai Building on October 30. A further search of Gogri’s car revealed additional quantities of hydro ganja hidden under the seat.

According to investigators, the drug was smuggled from Thailand through illegal channels by two of Gogri’s associates. During interrogation, Gogri reportedly confessed that he sourced the ganja from his friend Sharikh, a resident of Bhandup, and occasionally from Noman, who lives in Ulwe. He also admitted to planning to sell the contraband to local youths in Kharghar.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kharghar Police Station, and Gogri was taken into custody.

Police have now intensified their search for Sharikh and Noman, believed to be part of a Thailand-based drug trafficking network. “The seized hydro ganja has a clear international trail connected to Thailand. We are tracing the two other suspects involved in this smuggling network,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde.