Devendra Fadnavis,Deputy Chief Minister | Image : Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party legislators on Tuesday attended the Sangh Parichay Varg (an introduction to the RSS) programme in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was among those who participated in the programme, later told reporters that the legislators were also given the book ‘Bhavishya Ka Bharat’, which is a compilation of the lecture series of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“Since the last 25 years, BJP legislators have been visiting memorials and attending the Sangh Parichay Varg during the winter session in Nagpur as this is our place of inspiration. We get the energy of nationalism from here,” Fadnavis said after attending the programme held at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh here.