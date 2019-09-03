These days BJP leaders are open in giving comments about those leaders who are leaving their ideology and political party to join BJP. Nitin Gadkari told a gathering of politicians that one should stick to an ideology and avoid party switching like rats jumping from a sinking ship. Incidentally, the BJP is in the midst of an influx of opposition leaders inside. Unfortunately, what Gadkari said is true. Nowadays people are so against Congress that they can’t see the wrong deeds of BJP. The way CBI and ED are raiding each and every opposition party, it is quite evident they are following someone’s leads. Most of the initiatives of BJP government failed and created chaos and nothing else. But every BJP supporter will defend quoting that “THEY ARE at least TRYING”. Since BJP is often respected for being active and implementing the so-called laws. But on the other hand, when children died in a hospital due to sheer negligence, only the officers were blamed as if ministers had nothing to do.

Suppose, the government would have saved those children, BJP wouldn’t have mind bragging about this even in Tamil Nadu elections. But BJP supporters would defend this with “this is politics or Congress would have done the same”. However, BJP nowadays is the pilgrimage to every politician. No matter how corrupt a politician is, when he joins BJP, he comes out as an honest and dedicated politician. BJP is following some vague dogma, whenever someone raises a question regarding any issue, they somehow prove that Congress has already done that in the past and they are doing better than them.

At the moment, the BJP is attracting candidates who are significant and can win in their constituencies. If they have an internal strategy on how to keep them in line, it will work. When the party coffers are full, and there are millions of donors, they can keep their members well paid, and well taken care of for the rest of their lives. Indian society has never been so corrupt or morally bankrupt even during imperialistic rule by foreigners at the ground levels, or at family levels or at the common man’s levels. This degeneration took place in last five decades only.

Scams of the order of Trillions of rupees never get investigated properly and never leads to convictions. This time BJP too has crossed all the corruption limits of the past. Present regime under Narendra Modi is brazenly working for the benefit of big industrial houses, especially Ambani and Adani group. These corporate bodies openly servicing the cause of BJP and in return Narendra Modi is paying gratitude to these corporate bodies by allowing them to loot the people’s money. Once, in Lucknow, in a conversation with these corporate houses, Narendra Modi paralleled himself with our father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi who was so close to G.D.Birla that Gandhi never hesitated to live in Birla house where he was assassinated by RSS/Hindu Mahasabha activists on January, 30 1948. Though, RSS is all along denying it’s hand in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, one can easily convince himself with the fact that Yogi Adityanath, still a member of Hindu Mahasabha is chosen for the post of Chief Ministership of state like Uttar Pradesh. One can easily trace out the corruption level of BJP with the fact that murder of their icon Late Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Home Minister Late Haren Pandya is still unsolved and this party is approaching Supreme Court to reinvestigate assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. There is not much difference between Congress and BJP, both are somewhat on same line of thinking.

BJP’s ex-president Bangaru Laxman was caught taking bribe in a sting operation named Operation West End. He was convicted and sent to jail for this crime. This is an example of financial corruption. BJP first came into power with a promise of Ram Mandir, Article 370 abolition and Common Civil Code. All of them are now pushed to back seat. One may argue that there are political compulsions but still BJP is not even mentioning the causes. One of the BJP main leaders LK Advani tried to undermine his own party candidate. He encouraged a person named Keshubhai Patel against Modi, which was actually detrimental to party’s interests. This is called ethical corruption. Although history would be rewritten by highly opinionated and biased leftist, which should be corrected. However, the way forward is not to go to other extreme either. In recent times we have seen some laughable claims from right wing such as mythology as a case of plastic surgery. The Haryana government last month spent a whopping Rs 3.80 lakh on purchase of 10 books of the Hindu mythological scripture Gita. The purchase of books at this phenomenal price would be a record of sorts. The BJP government in Haryana led by RSS ideologue and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is now finding it hard to come up with a rational justification for this high-price purchase.

The expenditure on the books is a part of the money spent by the government during the international Gita Mahotsav last month. Not just on the books, the government also paid Rs 6 lakh to a magician for a show in Kurukshetra and purchased jute bags worth Rs 1 lakh. The issue is courting controversy with the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) seeking a probe. The details are a part of information procured under the RTI act. BJP is more or less the same as Congress minus the scams for now. Simply because no matter how much we may despair at BJP, if the only other alternative is Congress in the absence of any other party with a pan India presence, for now it appears that BJP is the only option except that people have to start acknowledging that this is no party with a difference, start calling them out when they behave like those they claim to despise and not accept things without question. Congress has not cleaned up its act. We only hear about what BJP they oppose, not what else they propose. Voting Congress in will simply mean opening up the doors once more to their brand of corruption. Until the nation has a viable alternative, BJP it should be, simply because Congress it shouldn’t be. By the next to next elections, BJP would have successfully absorbed the remainder of Congress, possibly even Rahul Gandhi and by then, if AAP or a brand new party managed to be the new face we are looking for, it will be time for change.

