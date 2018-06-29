Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao today dubbed as “absolutely baseless”, some reports on the party’s Tamil Nadu unit chief being replaced, following his ‘report’ to BJP President Amit Shah.

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the BJP state unit President.

“The news appearing in a section of media that there would be a change in the Tamil Nadu BJP President following my report to Sri Amit Shah is absolutely baseless, far from truth and mischievous,” Rao said in a tweet.

Rao is the saffron party’s in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs.