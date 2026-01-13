BJP-Sena Certain to Win Nagpur Civic Polls, Opposition Has Nothing to Offer: Fadnavis 2

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance will secure a decisive victory in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, asserting that the Opposition lacks both vision and credibility to govern the city.

Fadnavis led a motorcycle roadshow from Bharat Mata Chowk to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Nagpur’s Mahal area on the final day of campaigning for the civic polls. Addressing supporters along the route, he said the public response reflected strong faith in the ruling alliance.

“Looking at the overwhelming response from the people, I have no doubt that under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance will break its previous records and hoist the saffron flag at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, as well as in Mumbai and other civic bodies across Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

He claimed that residents of Nagpur have witnessed tangible development under BJP rule and contrasted this with what he described as the Opposition’s reliance on “empty talk” without concrete proposals for the city.

The 151-member Nagpur Municipal Corporation will go to the polls on January 15. The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 143 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in eight wards. The Indian National Congress is contesting independently in all 151 seats.