Maharashtra assembly elections were quite surprising, where Raj Thackeray’s MNS got just one seat and Aam Aadmi Party failed to open its account. Where as All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won four seats. NCP results were very pleasantly surprising as eighty years old Sharad Pawar gave tough fight and he proved his point, this election verdict was moral booster for Congress and NCP. Once again Modi and his BJP failed on Congress mukt Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray was very humble in accepting the election verdict. As usual Devendra was self-boasting and all tomtomming about his party seniors. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Haryana and Maharashtra following the mandate in the assembly elections in both states. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 160 seats, though their numbers shrunk in comparison to 2014. The Sena, which contested on 124 seats won 57 seats a few shorter than the 63 it won in 2014 when it broke ties with the BJP and went solo in all 288 seats of the state. This time, the party was allotted 124 seats by the BJP, which kept the lion’s share of 164 seats for itself. As a sweetener, the Sena was offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. Surprising with big numbers indicated that it wanted a turn at the Chief Minister’s post.

Sena contested fewer seats on BJP’s request. During the long and sometimes bitter seat-sharing negotiations, the Sena had held out for a 50:50 division as well. But it failed to carry its point, given the BJP’s spectacular performance in the Lok Sabha polls. There was speculation that the Sena – a big critic of the Central policies – was not happy with the situation. But Uddhav Thackeray had downplayed the matter, saying, “It doesn’t matter who is the younger or older brother. What matters is the relationship between brothers”. What helped the Sena assert itself was the BJP’s performance, which fell way below expectations. The party, which won 122 seats in 2014 and hoping to cross the majority mark of 145 this time, has settled on 103 seats, where as Sena scored 57 seats.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde in Parli assembly constituency. Dhananjay Munde, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council of the bicameral state, said he won despite several BJP stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah campaigning in support of Pankaja Munde. Pankaja daughter of late union minister Gopinath Munde, has accepted her defeat. Earlier this week, a police complaint had been filed against Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Pankaja. He has denied the charge.

Pankaja Munde had defeated Dhananjay in the 2014 assembly polls.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 160 seats in Maharashtra, which is more than the halfway mark in the 288-strong assembly. The Congress-NCP alliance won 99 seats, a considerable increase in its 2014 tally.

The by-elections to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry has thrown up a few surprises, especially in BJP-ruled Bihar and Gujarat. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who rules the state in alliance with the BJP, lost three of the five assembly seats where polls were held. In Gujarat, the Congress won three of the six assembly seats where by-polls were held. The BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of the assembly seats, the Congress had 12. The rest were with regional parties. Bypolls were held on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Gujarat, Bihar (5 seats), Assam and Punjab (4 seats each), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (2 seats each) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. Of the 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP and ally Apna Dal (S) won eight seats. The BJP won seven seats and ally Apna Dal (S) in one. The Samajwadi Party is ahead in two, while the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged the remaining seat.

But there was controversy over western UP’s Gangoh seat, where the Congress was leading all day. When it was overtaken by the BJP in the afternoon, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged fraud.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party retained the only Lok Sabha seat – Samastipur — where elections were held. In Kishanganj, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM opened its account.

In Kerala, the ruling LDF has won in 3 of the four seats where assembly polls were held. The opposition UDF has won one seat. In Assam, the ruling BJP won three of the four Assembly seats where by-polls were held on Monday.

The BJP also retained both Dharamshala and Pachhad seats in Himachal Pradesh, a state it rules. The Congress candidate in Dharamshala lost his security deposit.

In Punjab, the ruling Congress won three seats — even wresting the Akali bastion Jalalabad — and the Shiromani Akali Dal won one. In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress won in both assembly constituencies of Mandawa’s Khinwsar seat and Nagaur’s Khinwsar constituency.

