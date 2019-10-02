As the assembly election nears, BJP has come to the forefront on “Coffee with Youth – Yuva Samvad” programme across Maharashtra. The main purpose of this programme is to woo young generations across India, those youth who spend hours in coffee outlets. Also this is impressing Tamil Nadu. Overwhelmed by the success of “Chai pe Charcha” in 2014 general election, BJP is now banking on the Coffee with Youth initiative to reach out to the young voters.

BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua said, “Coffee besides chai is a popular youth drink and conversation maker. And as they say “Our mission: to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup and one neighbourhood at a time. So, why not have #CoffeewithYouth when we have already #ChaiPeCharcha.”

As many as 51 such sessions have been planned across the state where the leaders would interact with the youngsters and the first-time voters. There is a search for electorate over a cup of coffee. And the brew will be served with a power-packed performance and question answer sessions. According to BJP by organising Coffee with Youth-Yuva Samvad programme will enable the party to connect with youth. Since coffee is popular among youth, it will enable the party to attract youth. As per the 2011 census data, around 41 per cent of India is below the age of 20 years. BJP is targeting this demography of voters.

When our correspondent Nikhil Sagare spoke to BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari he said, “This programme is being organised with an eye on young voters. Since youths love visiting coffee shops, hence we have organised “Coffee with Youth Samvad programme.”

When asked whether Modi’s Chai Pe Charcha programme has lost its flavour he replied, “To do interpretation is your job while we say no to it.”

Through “Coffee with young voters” and interactions, BJP aims to encash on the recent abrogation of Article 370 and section 35A from Jammu and Kashmir by highlighting the importance of the decision. Instructions have been given to the organisers of these events to portray BJP as the only party that can safeguard the country, its borders and its interests.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty said, “There is a need to come closer with the young generation. In the current changing environment it is necessary to understand their mindset and needs. There is a big gap between youngsters and aged people. By having tea people feel fresh. Modi had served tea to people to get rid of their laziness. Time has come to work now. The quantum of voters are coming from youth so we have to be aware about their problems. We should not take them for granted.”

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Narendra Modi had launched the Chai Pe Charcha campaign. The programme was relayed at 1,000 tea stalls in 300 cities across the country. The organisers had opened their website for questions that people want to ask Modi at tea. The programme which highlights that Modi sold tea on trains as a young boy is positioned as a gigantic snub to political rivals like Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar who had made snide remarks about the PM’s modest origins. This campaign had taken the BJP to newer avenues of power.

Adil Shirgaonkar a resident of Ram Mandir said, “The manner in which Modi had targeted youth during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in the same way they are adopting similar strategy to win assembly election. After winning the Lok Sabha election BJP had added ‘Sabka Vishwas’ to its tagline ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. In the same manner they have updated the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ campaign to ‘Coffee With Youth.”